Not a refugee, not quite a resident: Ukrainians who fled to Canada in 'grey area'

OTTAWA - Several immigrant specialists say Ukrainians who have fled to Canada with an emergency visa are stuck in a "grey area" of the immigration system, and they're urging the government to make changes.
Canada took a new approach to the crisis sparked by the Russian invasion last year, offering an unlimited number of temporary visas to Ukrainians while they figure out their next steps.
Those visa-holders were offered some targeted supports by federal and provincial governments, but not the same resources as people who arrive with refugee designations.
Nova Scotia immigration program director Simone Le Gendre says that created a challenge for the province at the outset, since their usual guidelines didn't apply.
Katie Crocker, the CEO of the Affiliation of Multicultural Societies and Service Agencies, says there is also no information about when people are arriving, making it more difficult to connect them with services.
The program is set to stop taking new applicants on March 31, giving the government two weeks to decide whether to extend it.
