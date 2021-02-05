B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. Bath, who gained widespread attention for helping drive the stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border, will soon be able to do that trip in a new car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath *MANDATORY CREDIT*