Residents of West Kelowna fire zone get brief home access but restrictions extended

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. Residents of hard-hit Wilson's Landing in the West Kelowna, B.C. area were granted a four-hour access window Friday to access their homes to retrieve important items as an area-wide restriction order was extended to Sept. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck