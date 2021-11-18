Canadian universities, colleges sign charter to address anti-Black racism

Wisdom Tettey, the Scarborough Charter committee chair and vice-president of the University of Toronto, poses in this undated handout photo. A group of universities and colleges from across Canada are signing a charter to fight structural anti-Black racism in post-secondary institutions. The document will serve as a guideline for the institutions to create their action plans to ensure inclusion for Black students and faculty members and it will allow them to collaborate together to address anti-Black racism, said the charter committee chair and vice president of the University of Toronto. Wisdom Tettey said the charter, which is being referred to as the Scarborough Charter, was drafted by an advisory committee that emerged form a national-dialogue event hosted by the University of Toronto last year as the world woke up to the realities of anti-Black racism. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - University of Toronto