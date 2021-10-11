Canadian David Card one of three U.S.-based economists to win Nobel Prize

From left, on the screen are the winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics; David Card of the University of California at Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University, announced during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP