Why opposition MPs want to question Trudeau's chief of staff on election interference

Katie Telford, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, leaves after a meeting of the Liberal Caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Opposition Conservatives say if Canadians want answers about China's meddling in the past two federal elections, they need to hear from Katie Telford, who has served as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff since the Liberals were swept into power in 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang