'Over the top hypocrisy' of F1 oilsands protest helps Alberta's case, Kenney argues

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, wears a patch on his helmet denouncing Canada's oilsands during the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix, in Montreal, Friday, June 17, 2022. Premier Jason Kenney says he’s not losing sleep over an F1 driver’s protest against the Alberta oilsands during last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz