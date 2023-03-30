Final report to be released today into 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting

Sandra McCulloch, a lawyer with Patterson Law, representing many of the families of victims and others, addresses the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Truro, N.S., Monday, Sept. 20, 2022. The public inquiry that investigated the April 2020 mass murder of 22 people in Nova Scotia is releasing its final report today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan