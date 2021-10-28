Coroner's report into Quebec girls' deaths urges change in handling of disappearances

Quebec provincial police officers block the entrance of a house after police announced that they believe they have found the body of Martin Carpentier, in Saint-Apollinaire, Que., Monday, July 20, 2020. A Quebec coroner who investigated the murders of two young sisters killed by their father is recommending a broadening of criteria for triggering an Amber Alert and the creation of a dedicated police unit to investigate disappearances. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot