Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school

The residential school of Fort Alexander and surrounding buildings and houses are shown in this handout image provided by the archives of the Societe historique de Saint-Boniface. The province confirmed Thursday a person was charged with one count of indecent assault on a female related to the investigation into the former Fort Alexander Residential School northeast of Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Archives of the Societe historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*