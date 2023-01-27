Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers

Several police organizations across Canada are sending condolences to the family of a Black man who died earlier this month after five Memphis, Tenn. police officers beat him during a traffic stop. This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP