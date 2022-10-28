New poppy campaign initiatives seek to modernize the tradition of remembrance

Frosty poppies sit atop a tombstone on Remembrance Day at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The Royal Canadian Legion's national poppy campaign kicks off today and will run through Remembrance Day under less health restrictions than in recent years, and organizers hope a string of new initiatives will re-engage Canadians in the act of remembrance.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick