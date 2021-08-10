First Nations search for children who didn't return from North Vancouver school

Willie Nahanee, 79, of the Squamish Nation, who attended the former St. Paul Indian Residential School for 10 years and the Kamloops Indian Residential School for one year, holds one of his class photographs from St. Paul, in North Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Squamish Nation, together with the support of the Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam First Nations and the Catholic Archdiocese will be launching an investigation into the former residential school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck