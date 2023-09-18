Gusty winds complicate B.C. wildfire fight, but human-caused blazes also a factor

Gusty winds and unsettled weather in parts of British Columbia helped kick up several wildfires over the weekend, forcing a number of evacuation orders and alerts. Four regional districts, from the Sunshine Coast to the Cariboo, central Okanagan and Peace River, issued or upgraded evacuation orders between Friday and Sunday. Fires burn near Big Creek, B.C., in a handout file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**