B.C. logging firm wants to avoid cutting old growth, but province said it must pay

Part of an old-growth deferral area is shown in one of Downie Timber's cut blocks north of Revelstoke, B.C. in this undated handout photo. The company wants to avoid logging sections of at-risk old growth but says it was told by the Crown corporation that manages B.C.'s public forests to cut the trees down or pay to leave them standing.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Eddie Petryshen *MANDATORY CREDIT*