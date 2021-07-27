Alberta judge to sentence trucker found guilty in the death of a woman in hotel room

Metis and Cree mother Cindy Gladue is shown in a photo presented as a court exhibit in this undated handout photo. An Ontario trucker found guilty for killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room a decade ago is to learn his sentencing Tuesday. Bradley Barton was convicted in February in the manslaughter of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, who died in his room at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta