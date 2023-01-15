Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on

Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel (left to right), son Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, wife and mother Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel and daughter Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel are shown in a handout photo. Jagdish Baldevbhai, was found dead along with his wife and children on Jan. 19, 2022, near a border crossing between Manitoba and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil **MANDATORY CREDIT**