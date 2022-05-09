Trudeau visits Ukraine, Governor General tours northern Quebec: In The News for May 9

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Canada's ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raise the flag over the Canadian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday May 8, 2022. Canada's embassy in Kyiv in an unannounced visit to Ukraine, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person for the first time since Russia began its invasion in late February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CBC News/Pool/Murray Brewster