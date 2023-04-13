Security needed to address sense of 'lawlessness' on Metro Vancouver buses: union

British Columbia’s premier David Eby says the death of a 17-year-old who was stabbed on a bus in Surrey Wednesday is every parent's nightmare. The teen’s death is among a series of attacks on commuters across Canada that includes a shooting on a Calgary bus on Wednesday and numerous violent incidents on transit in Edmonton and Toronto. Police officers and paramedics attend the scene of a stabbing onboard a transit bus in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday April 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Shane MacKichan