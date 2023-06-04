June means trouble for B.C. wildfires with hot, dry forecast set to compound drought

The Donnie Creek wildfire (G80280) burns in an area between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, B.C., in this undated handout photo. Underlying drought, unseasonably warm temperatures last month and hot, dry conditions in the June forecast mean "the table has been set" for significant wildfire activity this summer, an official with the British Columbia Wildfire Service says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*