'There's nowhere to put them': Nunavut community still without morgue

A storage shed used as a morgue in Gjoa Haven, Nvt., is seen on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in this image provided by Gjoa Haven resident James Dulac. With nowhere to put bodies, the community of about 1,300 people uses the old shed, which Dulac describes as a container with boarded up windows, as a morgue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-James Dulac *MANDATORY CREDIT*