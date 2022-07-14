Quebec abuse victims call on Pope Francis for 'swift justice' before visit to Canada

Quebec victims of sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy are calling on Pope Francis to deliver "swift justice" to them ahead of his visit to Canada at the end of the month.
In an open letter to the pontiff made public Thursday, lawyers for victims said more than 2,500 people who were abused by clergy are waiting to obtain justice before the courts in Quebec.
"Some religious congregations use manoeuvres that we believe are contrary to the interests of victims," says the letter signed by victims and their lawyers. "These strategies have resulted in delays of more than 10 years in some cases."
Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Canada July 24-29, travelling to Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut. A major theme of his visit is reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples for the abuse suffered in residential schools — many of which were run by Catholic clergy.
But non-Indigenous victims of sexual and physical abuse in Quebec are hoping to also draw attention to other crimes connected to the Catholic Church.
"The victims expect more than prayers," the letter to the Pope says. "They expect concrete actions. Can your Holiness act to bring swift justice to those who were sexually assaulted by members of your clergy by giving precise instructions to the dioceses and religious congregations of Quebec."
Pope Francis is set to meet Indigenous groups, visit a former residential school and attend a mass at the shrine of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, northeast of Quebec City.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.