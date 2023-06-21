'Experimental with no oversight:' Experts had concerns about OceanGate sub for years

This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. Two engineers behind a 2018 effort to flag concerns about the submersible missing in the North Atlantic say the vessel has not had the design and safety scrutiny typical in their industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, OceanGate Expeditions, *MANDATORY CREDIT*