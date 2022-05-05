Canadians’ trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic

A man looks at his phone as he walks along the Samsung stand during the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain, on February 27, 2017. Canadians’ movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge and sent to Ottawa to help it understand travel patterns during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a committee of MPs shows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Emilio Morenatti