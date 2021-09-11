Chinese-controlled company fights Ottawa's order to divest assets on security grounds

Flags of Canada and China are shown prior to a meeting of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Dec. 5, 2017. The Liberal government has directed a state-owned Chinese telecommunications firm to divest its stake in a Canadian subsidiary over national security concerns, prompting a court challenge of the order. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Fred Dufour, Pool Photo