Canadian Armed Forces reports 16 military suicides in 2020

A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. The Canadian Armed Forces says 16 service members took their own lives last year. That represents a slight decline from the 20 military suicides reported in 2019, which was the largest number in five years. The new figures nonetheless bring the total number of Canadian military personnel who have died by suicide over the past decade to 191.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg