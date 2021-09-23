Counting mail ballots, office vacancy in a post-COVID world: In The News for Sept. 23

Special ballot officers count special ballots from national, international, Canadian Forces and incarcerated electors at Elections Canada's distribution centre in Ottawa on election night of the 44th Canadian general election, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A clutch of close-run ridings, including a nail-biting photo finish in Vancouver Granville, are still waiting for mail ballots to be counted to determine the final result.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang