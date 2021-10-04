Canada invokes pipeline treaty with U.S. in dispute over Line 5 pipeline

Fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich., on June 8, 2017. Canada is formally invoking a treaty on pipelines with the United States in a bid to prevent Michigan from turning off the taps to Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Detroit News - Dale G Young, *MANDATORY CREDIT*