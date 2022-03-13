Patrick Brown takes on his next political challenge: Running for Conservative leader

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown poses for a photo for a supporter alongside his wife Genevieve Gualtieri after winning the Brampton Mayoral Election during a campaign celebration in Brampton, Ont., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Brown, the former member of Parliament who unceremoniously resigned as Ontario's Progressive Conservative leader and returned as Brampton's mayor, plans today to embark on his latest challenge: Running for Conservative leadership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young