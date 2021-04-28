B.C. judge says man's COVID rule breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, right, arrives at provincial court in Vancouver, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A Vancouver man arrested on allegations he was running a makeshift nightclub inside his penthouse has pleaded guilty to three charges, including failing to follow orders of a health officer. Movassaghi was sentenced to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 monthsÕ probation after previously pleading guilty. He will also have to complete 50 hours of community service work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck