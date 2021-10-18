Trudeau to visit B.C. First Nation and Canadian kidnapped: In The News for Oct. 18

People watch as a convoy of truckers and other vehicles travel on Hwy 5 in support of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc people after the remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June 5, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Kamloops, B.C., today, where the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc Nation announced it had found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck