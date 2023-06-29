Reconciliation sparks a reckoning for Canada Day fireworks displays

Fireworks explode over the Ottawa River as seen from Gatineau, Que., during Canada Day celebrations on Friday, July 1, 2022. Fireworks displays on July 1 are facing a rethink over what sort of message they send to First Nations communities. The annual tradition is also under pressure on other fronts, as the few minutes of awe they inspire are weighed against their cost, the terror they cause some animals, traffic and overcrowding woes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby