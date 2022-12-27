B.C. Christmas Eve bus crash victim leaves behind young family in India

Karanjot Singh Sodhi is shown in this handout image. Sodhi's cousin says the new arrival from Punjab, India, was one of the victims of the Christmas Eve bus crash in British Columbia, and leaves behind a wife and two young children. Kalwinder Singh says 41-year-old Karanjot Singh Sodhi was the father of a six-year-old son and two-year-old daughter in India. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kalwinder Singh **MANDATORY CREDIT**