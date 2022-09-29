Family files $2.7-million lawsuit over Indigenous woman's death in Quebec hospital

Carol Dubé, husband of Joyce Echaquan, reads a statement next to his daughter Wassihna during a memorial marking the first anniversary of the death of his wife in front of the hospital where she died in Joliette, Que. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The family of an Atikamekw woman who was mocked by staff as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital in September 2020 has filed a civil suit seeking more than $2.6 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson