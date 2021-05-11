'Bucktooth bandits': Police trace stolen lumber to beaver dam

A beaver dam containing fence posts taken from a nearby property in Porcupine Plain, Sask., is shown in this undated handout photo. RCMP officers from the Porcupine Plain detachment were called to a rural area on Friday to investigate a theft of posts that had been piled on a property for fencing. The thief was soon revealed to have sharp teeth, fur, and a broad tail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*