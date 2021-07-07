Canada's new net-zero advisory panel to explore 'carbon budget' as part of 2050 goal

Dan Wicklum, then-CEO of the Canadian Oil Sands Innovation Alliance, speaks during a conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014. Wicklum, now CEO of The Transition Accelerator, says the net-zero advisory body authored a report summarizing what other groups in Canada and beyond have said about ways to drastically cut carbon-related emissions by 2050. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh