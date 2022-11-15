No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $36 million Lotto Max jackpot Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $36 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 18 will be an estimated $43 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Ticket Draw Winning Lottery Lotto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVees goalies make biggest save yetShort-lived winter shelter already closedTony Van’t Geloof developed more than 1,000 unitsHeartless thieves break into the Summerland Legion6-pet limit established in PentictonBC Corrections responds to Penticton motionLetters to the Editor: Saturday, November 12, 2022Complete list of Remembrance Day events in the regionReport releases details on backcountry helicopter crashMajor road project stalled for winter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Strike deadline inches closer for Ontario education workers after talks break down Mass layoffs don't deter tech workers as they stick with sector, look to startups Newfoundland's fishing towns were built to survive, but Fiona changed the game Russian fires new airstrikes as UN announces grain deal Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1 Wednesday's sports scoreboard for Nov. 16, 2022