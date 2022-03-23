Behind the scenes of the removal of residential schools memorial from Parliament Hill

Judy Sackaney and her grandson Creedence, 10, stand in front of an honour staff with tobacco ties at the Centennial Flame after participating in a Pipe Ceremony to honour the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Government officials spent weeks trying to figure out how best to remove a memorial on Parliament Hill for Indigenous children who died and went missing from residential schools, with an initial recommendation to try and have it taken down in a ceremony before last fall's federal election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang