REGINA - A member of Saskatchewan's legislative assembly says it was a mistake for him to invite a notorious convicted killer to sit in on the provincial government's tough-on-crime throne speech.
Lyle Stewart says in a statement today it was his decision alone to invite his longtime friend and constituent Colin Thatcher.
He says in retrospect it was an error in judgment.
Stewart adds that Thatcher's presence was a distraction from the throne speech, which included ways the Saskatchewan Party government is looking to keep families safe.
Thatcher's ex-wife JoAnn Wilson was found beaten and shot to death in the garage of her Regina home in 1983.
Thatcher, who was an energy minister under former Conservative premier Grant Devine, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
