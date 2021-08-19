Day parole denied again for man who strangled wife, buried body in their Calgary home

The container investigators alleged was used to contain the body of Lisa Mitchell is seen in this undated police handout image, which was entered into evidence at the trial of Allan Shyback. Shyback was convicted of manslaughter and causing an indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Mitchell in their Calgary home. He has again been denied day parole. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*