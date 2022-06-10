High streamflow advisory issued for rivers overwhelmed by November's flooding in B.C.

Cattle graze on a farm on the Nicola River that was affected by flooding in November, west of Merritt, B.C., on March 23, 2022. A high streamflow advisory has been issued due to snowmelt above the North Thompson River in central British Columbia. Within the Nicola River, a streamflow advisory was issued because rain from last week is still moving through the watershed's reservoirs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck