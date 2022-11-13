'Big message': Northern delegates bring Indigenous, youth perspective to COP27

Yukon delegates Jocelyn Joe-Strack, left, research chair in Indigenous Knowledge at Yukon University and co-lead of the Yukon First Nations Climate Action Fellowship, poses with Carissa Waugh, a fellow with the Yukon First Nations Climate Action Fellowship, for a picture at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in a Nov. 11, 2022, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-