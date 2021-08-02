Canada to receive 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

A vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at an Alberta Health Services vaccination clinic in Didsbury, Alta., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The federal government is expecting to receive more than 2.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines this week, as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections looms driven by the spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh