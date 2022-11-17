As Poland puts itself at risk next to war, more support could help: Polish ambassador

Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an explosion of a Russian-made missile killed two people in Przewodow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. As the investigation continues into how two Poles died in an explosion near their country's border with Ukraine on Tuesday, Poland's ambassador to Canada is urging the international community to consider deepening its support for the countries closest to the war.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michal Dyjuk