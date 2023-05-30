Supporters of missing human-rights defender say he is being detained in China

OTTAWA - Family and supporters of a missing Chinese human-rights defender say they have credible word he has been imprisoned in China since October.
They say in a statement that Dong Guangping is being held by Chinese authorities in the Zhengzhou No. 3 Detention Centre in Henan province, apparently without charge or pending trial.
The Toronto Association for Democracy in China and the Federation for a Democratic China are urging Chinese authorities to release Dong immediately and allow him to travel to Canada to be reunited with his family.
There has been no information about Dong's fate since he was arrested Aug. 24 by Vietnamese police.
Dong's daughter Katherine, who lives in Toronto with her mother, said in November she feared her father had been handed over to Chinese authorities.
The Chinese Embassy had no immediate response today to questions about Dong.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.