Ottawa aims to add new limits to controversial use of dry cells in prisons

The federal government says it is changing prison regulations to limit the use of dry cells and improve the search and seizure of contraband in correctional institutions. Canada's Correctional Investigator Ivan Zinger has said the practice, which sees people held in some instances for several days, is “by far the most degrading, austere and restrictive imaginable in federal corrections.” Zinger listens during a news conference, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang