Quebec, P.E.I. extend mask mandates until late April to prevent spread of COVID-19

Quebec and Prince Edward Island have extended their provincial mask mandates until later this month as they try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The decisions Tuesday came several days after the Public Health Agency of Canada said a resurgence of COVID-19 is likely to be underway and encouraged Canadians to be vigilant to help curb spread of the latest variant.
P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said masks are more effective against the virus when there is a universal requirement to wear them.
"Masks do matter," she said. "Masks will be one of the last measures lifted."
The plan is to require face coverings until at least April 28.
In Quebec City, interim public health director Dr. Luck Boileau said he was extending a mask mandate until the end of April due to a rise of infections and hospitalizations across the province.
Quebec officials said there were 1,479 people in hospital with COVID-19 after 219 patients were admitted in the previous 24 hours.
There were 3,619 active cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. and 30 people were in hospital with the infection.
Morrison said cases are not growing as sharply as other jurisdictions.
"The fact that we are not seeing exponential growth may be attributed to the gradual easing of public health measures and that masks remain mandatory in indoor public places, including schools," she said.
P.E.I. is ending all gathering and capacity limits across the province as of midnight Tuesday.
Other provinces have resisted calls to reimpose public health restrictions, including mask mandates, even as cases have risen in some parts of the country.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization in Ottawa said provinces and territories should prepare to start offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.
Quebec said Tuesday it would be expanding access to fourth doses, while Ontario said it would announce a plan Wednesday to start offering an additional booster to people 60 and older.
Fourth doses in Ontario are already available to long-term care and retirement home residents, as well as to those who are immunocompromised.
The Ontario government's plan comes as hospitalizations there have also been rising. The province reported 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19, nearly 40 per cent higher than a week ago.
Ontario ended mask mandates in most public spaces two weeks ago, with the exception of public transit and health-care settings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.
— With files from Kevin Bissett in Fredericton and Jacob Serebrin in Quebec