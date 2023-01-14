SAINT-ROCH-DE-L'ACHIGAN, Que. - A man who witnessed an explosion at a Quebec propane distribution company north of Montreal says he rushed to the site and attempted to save a woman in distress.
Éric Lizotte, who lives 400 meters away from Propane Lafortune located in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que. says he wanted to help potential survivors after witnessing the explosion on Thursday morning.
He says he saw a woman pushing off debris and desperately trying to escape, but part of the ceiling and a wall collapsed on her while he was still trying to reach her.
Two employees and a subcontractor are still missing as provincial police continue to investigate with the help of police arson technicians. Hydro-Québec is also assisting in the investigation.
Police do not believe the explosion was a criminal act but have not established what caused it.
Lizotte describes his rescue attempt as a traumatic experience, adding he will be consulting his doctor next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2023.
—
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.