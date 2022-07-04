Air Canada criticized and Atlantic Canada health-care: In The News for July 4, 2022

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Monday, July 4, 2022 ...
What we are watching in Canada ...
Air Canada is on the receiving end of some fiery criticism from a New Brunswick cabinet minister for cancelling a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.
In a series of tweets posted Saturday Dominic Cardy, the province's education minister, described the airline as incompetent, adding that the cancellation _ announced earlier that day _ means New Brunswick will not have representation at this year's meeting of the Council of Ministers of Education.
He then followed up by calling for the deregulation of Canada's airline industry.
His comments sparked an online debate, with some people asking the minister why his delegation had to attend in-person rather than taking part in a Zoom call, which would save taxpayers money.
In response, Cardy said he doesn't run the council, and he doubled down by suggesting that "incompetent and coddled airlines" that take money for services they know they can't deliver could be committing fraud.
While Air Canada could not be immediately reached for comment, last week the national air carrier announced it would cut more than 15 per cent of its schedule in July and August _ more than 9,500 flights _ due to an air transport system bogged down by surging demand.
---
Also this ...
Calls have increased across Atlantic Canada for all levels of government to tackle labour shortages in the health-care sector, as hospitals are being forced to close emergency rooms now that weary staff are taking summer vacations to recover from pandemic-related stress.
In Prince Edward Island, Green Party health critic Michele Beaton said staff shortages are so acute at the Western Hospital in Alberton that its emergency department can be forced to close if one person is off sick. Difficulties recruiting and retaining health-care staff have been growing in the province for years, she added.
Health-care workers in New Brunswick are leaving the province because of poor working conditions, non-competitive salaries and unreasonable workloads, according to Liberal health critic Jean-Claude D'Amours.
Last week, New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said the province was recruiting travelling nurses and encouraging retired nurses to re-enter the workforce to cover vacations.
In Nova Scotia, the province's nurses have been demanding action to address chronic staffing shortages that they say have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nova Scotia Nurses' Union says there are about 1,400 vacancies for registered nurses, and 250 spots open for licenced practical nurses.
---
What we are watching in the U.S. ...
Officials in the U.S. are bracing for a possibly turbulent Fourth of July.
Independence Day arrives at a time when the United States is roiled by hearings over the Jan. 6 insurrection, awash in turmoil over abortion and guns and struggling to maintain the common bonds that keep it together.
Yet many also see cause for celebration: The pandemic continues to be on the wane and, despite its faults, America's democracy survives. July 4 marks the nation's 246th birthday and the anniversary of independence from English rule.
It's a day when people of all stripes flock to parades, devour hot dogs at backyard barbecues and gather under a canopy of stars and exploding fireworks.
---
What we are watching in the rest of the world ...
Danish police say that the gunman who opened fire in a shopping mall in Copenhagen most likely acted alone and selected his victims at random.
Copenhagen Police said Monday that investigators do not believe the previous day's attack was terror-related.
Three people were killed _ a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both Danes and a 47-year-old Russian man _ when the gunman opened fire on Sunday afternoon in the Field's shopping mall, one of Scandinavia's biggest.
Two Danes and two Swedes were also hospitalized with serious injuries.
Investigators said police had no indication that anyone helped the gunman, identified as a 22-year-old Dane, during the attack.
They add that while the motive was unclear, there was nothing suggesting terrorism and that the suspect would be arraigned later Monday on preliminary charges of murder.
---
On this day in 1849 ...
Four Montreal English newspapers supported the Annexation Association, a group of Tories proposing that Canada join the U.S.
---
In entertainment ...
Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin on Sunday denied allegations that led to a restraining order against him, with police noting that he has not been charged with any crime.
Police said Saturday that a judge had issued the order against Martin, but authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the singer in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado, where he lives.
The order was filed under Puerto Rico's domestic violence law and police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who requested the order.
---
Did you see this?
Tropical Storm Bonnie has strengthed into a hurricane in the Pacific, a little over a day after it crossed over Central America from the Caribbean dropping heavy rain but causing little damage.
Forecasters say they expect the hurricane to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land as it moves generally northwestward off the coast of southern Mexico.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 130 kph late Sunday.
It was centred 335 kilometres south of Salina Cruz, Mexico, and moving to the west-northwest at 28 kph.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2022