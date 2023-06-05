Ottawa offers $1.5 million for security at Pride parades after rise in hate crimes

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, delivers remarks during an announcement to support a national Indigenous women's and LGBTQ organization at the Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) in Gatineau, Que., Monday, June 5, 2023. The Trudeau government is earmarking $1.5 million for LGBTQ community organizations to boost security measures at Pride parades and other events this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby